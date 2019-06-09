Country singer Darius Rucker raises over $2 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital

article

Darius Rucker has officially raised over $2 million for the St. Jude Children's Hospital over a decade of fundraising, according to a press release from the country singer.

Rucker raised over $425,000 of that money through this year's 10th annual 'Darius & Friends' benefitconcert, which he held on Monday night, followed by a corresponding golf tournament and silent auction. His all-time total raised for the St. Jude Children's Hospital now stands at over $2 million.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

Rucker was joined by Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning and Brett Young at the sold-out benefit concert. Lady Antebellum also appeared as a surprise guest.

Rucker has been donating to the St. Jude Children's hospital for at least ten years now.

