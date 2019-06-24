Couple charged with fatally abusing newborn daughter, baby suffers blows to the head, 96 fractures

A man and woman have been charged in the death of their prematurely born daughter, who was killed just days after she was brought home from the hospital, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.

Jason Paul Robin, 24, was charged with murder and Katharine Wyndham White, 21, was charged with injury to a child by omission in the death of their daughter, Jazmine Robin.

The 10-week-old died on July 15, 2018, just 12 days after she was brought home. An autopsy showed that she died from a being struck in the head. She had bruises on her face and scalp and 96 fractures, including 71 rib fractures and a cracked skull.

“The evidence shows that Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world,” Ogg said. “After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges, and will seek justice for young Jazmine,” Attorney Ogg says.

Houston police detectives were called to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital by staff who said the child had “clearly inflicted head trauma.”

In May 2019, prosecutors received the final autopsy report.

If convicted, each defendant faces the possibility of life in prison.