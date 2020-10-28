Video: Couple gets engaged in middle of protests in West Philadelphia

A man got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend during protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Maurice Small and Tanesha Pennington have been together for eight years.

Small popped the question in the middle of 52nd & Chestnut Street as the crowd erupted in cheers. The video has been viewed more than 233,000 times.

