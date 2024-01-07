Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
6
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Couple weds at hospital after groom is admitted

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Updated 5:41PM
Lifestyle
KTVU FOX 2
wedding.png article

OAKLAND, Calif. - Not every day do you see a wedding in a hospital, but that's exactly what happened at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus in Oakland.

Francisco Jeronimo Lucas and Marcelina Pablo Bautista planned to marry Thursday in a courthouse ceremony, but the couple were forced to change their plans when Lucas was admitted into the hospital on their planned wedding day. 

The couple first got together over 20 years ago and decided to marry several years back, but it wasn't until Lucas was diagnosed with gastric cancer did "their desire to wed took on a new urgency."

Not wanting to delay their wedding anymore, they decided to have it brought to them instead and Palliative Care Social Worker Anne James got to work to make just exactly that happen.

An officiant performed the ceremony in their hospital room. 

Image 1 of 3

Newlyweds Francisco Jeronimo Lucas and Marcelina Pablo Bautista 

Alameda Health System staffers provided balloons, a wedding cake, and flowers for the bride to celebrate the event.

Family members also were present to witness the unique wedding. 

"I’m very grateful to everyone here helping us get married. I thank God that He brought us all together," Lucas said in Mam, translated by his daughter Yohana Jeromino Pablo.

"I’m just so happy. In palliative care, we do so many sad things and have a lot of hard conversations. So being able to participate in a wedding brings me so much joy," James said.

SEE ALSO: 10-year anniversary: 'Batkid' saves City of San Francisco from villains