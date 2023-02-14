Couples renew vows on Valentine's Day in front of Open Heart sculpture in Haddonfield

Love was in the air on Valentine's Day in one New Jersey community where dozens of married couples gathered to renew their wedding vows.

The vow renewal happened in front of the Open Heart Sculpture on King's Court in Haddonfield. Married couples both new and old partook in the annual Valentine's Day event.

"We've actually been doing it since it started five years ago, it's just a fun way to celebrate," Suzanne Anderson from Port Richmond said.

Some couples even brought along their children to share in the special occasion. Another couple who tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2020 made the event a part of their anniversary celebration.

"We met here, we fell in love here, we fell in love here, so it was really important for us to keep everything local and in our home, we have built plans every year," Cara Horner said.

Organizers say the Valentine's Day event is so popular that they're already taking reservations for next year.