COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - COVID-19 cases are down in Philadelphia and people want to know when the city will loosen restrictions like in New Jersey and Delaware.
The Philadelphia Health Department has indicated that masks will last indefinitely.
During the height of omicron variant in early January, health officials reported a 38 percent positivity rate, which is roughly 2600 new cases a day.
Currently, the city says they're seeing fewer than 200 cases a day.
Despite the encouraging numbers, health officials are taking a slower approach to easing mandates.
We reached out to the city’s Health Department, who referred us to the health commissioner's briefing this Wednesday, saying they plan to address metrics guiding their decisions.
