COVID-19 shot or test proof mandate ends at NJ statehouse
TRE - Come Monday, the next time New Jersey’s Legislature meets, the requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be no more.
The State Capitol Joint Management Commission voted 8-0 Tuesday to rescind orders it instituted in late November requiring a negative test or vaccination proof to enter the statehouse or adjacent buildings.
The decision comes as New Jersey’s COVID-19 trends fall from highs during the holidays.
