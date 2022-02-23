COVID-19 shot or test proof mandate ends at NJ statehouse

article

Come Monday, the next time New Jersey’s Legislature meets, the requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be no more.

The State Capitol Joint Management Commission voted 8-0 Tuesday to rescind orders it instituted in late November requiring a negative test or vaccination proof to enter the statehouse or adjacent buildings.

The decision comes as New Jersey’s COVID-19 trends fall from highs during the holidays.

