COVID-19 vaccinations in Delaware: What you need to know

Officials in Delaware are hard at work in their effort to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines to residents across the state.

As the COVID-19 cases have continued to surge, Gov. John Carney has instituted more restrictions in an effort to combat the ever-increasing caseload.

Beyond restrictions, Delaware has announced the addition of several new community testing sites.

To find out where to get tested, you can visit the official site here.

"We continue to face high levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the holiday season. We all need to do our part and flatten this curve again," said Gov. Carney. "Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures during a pandemic. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household. Stay vigilant."

Health officials have rolled out a vaccination allocation plan, which details who is eligible to get vaccinated and when.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO GET VACCINATED?

As of mid-January, Delaware remains in Phase 1 remains in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare personnel, long-term care residents and staff, and emergency medical service agencies.

State officials say they expect to soon advance to Phase 1B which includes frontline essential workers and persons 65 and older.

Via: coronavirus.delaware.gov

By March 2021, Delaware officials say they should be wrapping up Phase 1 with the remaining vaccinations going to those who are 16-64 years old and have high-risk medical conditions and those in high-risk congregate settings as well as other essential workers.

According to the state's website, health officials hope to begin Phase 2 by mid-April with Phase 3 to begin in May 2021 and the final phase, Phase 4, to begin in June 2021.

Via: coronavirus.delaware.gov

For more on what phase you and your family may fall under, visit the state's website.

You can learn more about Delaware's phased vaccination approach by clicking here.

WHERE CAN I GET THE VACCINE?

During the initial phases of Delaware's vaccine rollout doses will only be available to targeted groups. As a result, hospital systems, long-term care facilities, and EMS agencies will be charged with vaccinating their own staff.

Over the course of the next several months, as the vaccine becomes more publicly available, it will be accessible through primary care providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and through the state's Department of Public Health.

A web-based locator, called Vaccine Finder, will list locations as soon as they are available.

CAN I REGISTER TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

As of now, Delaware does not have an online portal to register or pre-register to get your shot.

For now, Delawareans are urged to contact their primary care provider and ask if they plan to vaccinate patients. If the answer is no, Delaware citizens will eventually be able to get a vaccine from a pharmacy, or a vaccination clinic run by the state or its partners.

WHAT WILL IT COST TO GET THE VACCINE?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given to all American citizens at no cost, according to health officials. However, vaccination providers may be able to charge an office visit fee and will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the vaccine. Vaccine providers can be reimbursed for this fee.

