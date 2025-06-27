Man charged with murder after deadly shooting inside Philadelphia 7-Eleven

The Brief Joseph McGinnis, 43, was charged with the murder of 55-year-old Tyrone Brown after a shooting inside a 7-Eleven. Investigators say McGinnis fled the convenience store after the shooting and barricaded himself inside a nearby home. A SWAT team took McGinnis into custody after a brief standoff.



A 43-year-old man was charged with murder after a deadly shooting erupted inside a Philadelphia 7-Eleven on Thursday morning.

Joseph McGinnin, 43, is accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old Tyrone Brown and fleeing to a nearby home where a brief barricade situation unfolded.

A witness told FOX 29 News that the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation inside the store.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7-Eleven on the 6500 block of Torresdale Avenue on Thursday morning for reports of a shooting.

Police arrived to find 55-year-old Tyrone Brown suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Officers pursued the suspect, 43-year-old Joseph McGinnis, to a property on nearby Tulip Street where a brief barricade unfolded.

McGinnis was eventually taken into custody and charged with Brown's murder.

What they're saying:

FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke to a witness who said he knew the shooting victim and described him as "a really nice guy."

"He's at the 7-Eleven every morning playing video games with his girlfriend," the witness said.

He was outside the store when the shooting happened, but described the moments leading up to the shooting.

"A guy came out of the door, started yelling, went back in the door, they started fighting, and everything went haywire," he said.