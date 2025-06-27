2 charged in Philadelphia house fire that killed pregnant mom and her 2 children

article

Two people are facing charges for a deadly house fire in Philadelphia that claimed the lives of two children and their pregnant mother.

Charles Sumpter, 67, and Fleitte Newell, 44, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with murder and related offenses.

The backstory:

Firefighters were called to a property on the 2500 block of North Corlies Street just before 5 a.m. for reports of a house fire.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including three children and two adults.

Investigators say 4-year-old Alaya Thompson and 6-year-old Assad Thompson-Newell were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Their mother, 32-year-old Ashley Thompson, who was 8-months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

A 2-year-old and a 54-year-old woman were rescued from the fire and remain in stable condition.

What we know:

Two people, Charles Sumpter, 67, and Fleitte Newell, 44, were arrested on Wednesday at a property in Strawberry Mansion.

They have been charged with murder and other crimes related to the deadly fire.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the fire, and have not said if there was a relationship between the suspects and the victims.