Crash in Kensington results in death of man, 72; female passenger critically injured: officials

A 72-year-old man is dead and a 40-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after a single vehicle accident in Kensington.

The man was driving with his passenger, the 40-year-old woman, westbound and approached the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues Friday evening, about 5:45.

According to investigators, the man drove through a red light at the intersection, subsequently crashing into a SEPTA El platform pillar.

Medics rushed the pair to Temple University Hospital. The man died a short time later, while the woman was placed in critical condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.