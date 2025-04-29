1 killed, 8 injured in serious crash near University of Delaware: police

The Brief Police are investigating a fatal crash involving pedestrians in Newark, DE Tuesday. Main Street has been closed near South Chapel Street due to the active scene. The University of Delaware released a statement saying there is no danger to the campus community.



Newark police are investigating a serious crash involving pedestrians in the area of East Main Street and Haines Street.

What we know:

At around 4:30 p.m., Newark police officers say they located a U-Haul truck that had been reported as an unauthorized use vehicle on April 28. The vehicle was originally rented but police say it was not returned when it was due on March 18.

The truck was found parked in a lot in the 200 block of East Main Street and was occupied by two suspects.

As officers tried to arrest the suspects, they say the truck fled the scene, drove over a curb and struck a marked police vehicle.

The suspects then exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Newark officers did not engage in a pursuit and remained in the shopping center.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., the suspect continued in the vehicle, traveling westbound on East Main Street at a high rate of speed before striking two pedestrians who were alongside a parked vehicle.

The truck then crashed into multiple parked vehicles before becoming disabled further west on Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers attempted life-saving measures on the first pedestrian victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the second pedestrian sustained serious injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Upon locating the disabled U-Haul truck, officers detained both the driver and the passenger.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, three more people were taken to a local emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three others were treated on scene for minor injuries and declined further medical treatment or transport.

Main St is expected to be closed in the area of South Chapel St. for an extended period of time as the investigation continues.

Traffic is being diverted and is slowly moving north and south.

This is an active scene with an active investigation.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims and suspects have not been released.

What they're saying:

The University of Delaware released the following notice on its Facebook page:

"Just before 5 p.m. today, University leadership was made aware of a serious incident on Main Street, east of Academy Street. There is no ongoing danger to the campus community, though East Main Street is closed starting at South Chapel Street. More information will be shared if and when it is appropriate to do so. Please avoid the area and follow all instructions from the police."

The post also included a list of resources offering support.