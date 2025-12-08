Car slams into stopped utility truck on I-676, 27-year-old Florida driver killed

article

The Brief A deadly collision shut down I-676 East on Monday morning near Broad Street. A car struck the back of a utility truck at high speed, killing the driver. The roadway has since reopened.



What we know:

The crash was first reported around 9:57 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police say a utility truck was stopped in the center lane of I-676 East near 11th Street because of traffic ahead. A dark gray Toyota Corolla with Florida registration, driven by a 27-year-old man from Florida, struck the back of the truck at high speed.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the morning, Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management announced that I-676 East was closed between the International Airport area and 8th Street due to the crash. The roadway was shut down for a short period while troopers and emergency crews worked the scene and has since reopened.

State police investigators are continuing to review evidence from the scene. No additional information has been released.