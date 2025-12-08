Driver shot on I-95 South near Walt Whitman Bridge, found hurt in casino parking lot

article

The Brief A man was shot while driving on I-95 South near the Walt Whitman Bridge on Saturday night, according to state police. The victim drove off the interstate and was found outside Live! Casino with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators shut down part of I-95 South on Sunday to search for evidence.



The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting on I-95 South near the Walt Whitman Bridge after a man was shot in the leg while driving Saturday night.

What we know:

State police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, as the victim was driving southbound on I-95 approaching the Walt Whitman Bridge exit. His vehicle was hit by gunfire, striking him once in the leg.

The driver exited the highway and pulled into the parking lot of Live! Casino in South Philadelphia, where he called 911. Philadelphia medics took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., state police closed I-95 South between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and the Walt Whitman Bridge to search the roadway for evidence connected to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the PSP Philadelphia Criminal Investigation Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact PSP Philadelphia at 215-452-5216.