No SEPTA strike Monday, contract talks resume as transit threat remains

The Brief SEPTA service will run normally today as contract talks restart with TWU Local 234. The union had authorized a strike — which threatened to disrupt service for thousands of students and commuters. While today is safe, the risk of a strike remains as negotiations continue.



There will be no SEPTA strike today, giving commuters and families a temporary sigh of relief as contract negotiations between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 resume.

What we know:

SEPTA service is expected to run on a normal schedule today as talks continue.

The union had previously voted to authorize a strike, raising fears of widespread disruption across the city’s bus, trolley and subway lines.

A potential walkout would significantly impact Philadelphia schools. According to SEPTA, more than 51,000 students rely on its buses, trains and trolleys to get to and from school every day. Administrators warned last week that a strike could force absences, delays or major schedule changes for many families.

For now, negotiations are ongoing, and both sides have agreed to keep talking rather than shut down the system at the start of the week.

What's next:

While today’s service is safe, officials emphasize that the threat of a strike is not off the table.

Talks are expected to continue throughout the week. SEPTA riders are encouraged to monitor updates closely and prepare alternative travel plans if negotiations stall.