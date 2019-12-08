Crews battle early morning row home fire in Logan

Expand / Collapse search

LOGAN - An overnight row home fire in Logan has knocked out power for the block.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on North 11th Street.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 Saturday was the second night in a row that there has been a fire at the house. One neighbor believes squatters occupy the home.

While attempting to control the blaze, firefighters reportedly struck a power line.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

