Crews battle multi-family house fire in Allentown amid intense heat

Published  July 8, 2024 9:18pm EDT
Fire crews work on large house fire in Allentown

Firefighters have cleared out Monday evening after working on a house fire in Allentown for more than 3 hours in intense heat conditions.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters braved intense heat in Allentown while working to bring a house fire under control.

At around 5:30 p.m., sources say firefighters began to work on a fire at a multi-family home on the 1100 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown.

Crews were battling the three-alarm blaze for more than three hours as they worked in already hot weather conditions. 

SKYFOX was over the scene and captured several angles of the dwelling house fire.

At around 7:46 p.m., the American Red Cross of Greater PA tweeted that they sent its Disaster Action Team to the fire. 

Power was cut in the surrounding area while crews battled the fire. 

Firefighters cleared the area around 10 p.m, Monday. 

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 