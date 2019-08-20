Crews locate body of missing kayaker near Heislerville, N.J.

article

Officials say they located the body of a missing kayaker Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Thompson Beach near Heislerville, New Jersey.

The teams began searching early Tuesday morning following a report of a missing kayaker who set out Monday afternoon.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends impacted by this loss," said Capt. Scott Anderson, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay commander. "We would also like to thank our state and county partner agencies and first responders for their extraordinary efforts during this search."

A combined effort of air and surface assets from the Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, and Cumberland County Fire/Rescue teams collectively searched 582 square nautical miles since the search began.

The kayaker's name has not been released at this time.