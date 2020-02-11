Crews on scene of building collapse in Mantua
MANTUA - Crews were on the scene following a building collapse in Mantua on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on the 600 block of North 35th Street.
Officials said a Sunday night fire at the same location caused major damage to the property.
Following the fire, Philadelphia License & Inspection officials deemed the property imminently dangerous. The third floor was removed accordingly.
On Tuesday, the second floor suffered a partial collapse.
The entire property will now be demolished, according to city officials.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
