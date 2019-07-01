Truck crashes through East Mount Airy building causing collapse

A building in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood has collapsed after a driver struck the front of the structure Monday morning.

The crash occurred on the unit block of Pleasant Street before 7:30 a.m.

Video from the scene shows a truck inside the front of the corner building before the second floor of the building collapsed onto the vehicle.

It is not yet clear if the neighboring rowhomes are affected by the collapse.

The driver of the truck was evaluated by paramedics, and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.