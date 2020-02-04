Crews on scene of gas leak in North Philadelphia

article

Crews are currently on the scene of a gas leak in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Gas Works responded to the 2300 block of North Broad Street just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Broad Street northbound has been closed between Cumberland Street and Susquehanna Avenue while crews dig up the street. Broad Street southbound is open to traffic.

No further information has been released at this time.

