Crews on scene of multi-vehicle crash involving Philly police car
FRANKFORD - Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a Philadelphia police car in Frankford.
The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Monday on the 4400 block of Paul Street.
Police say someone driving a silver Kia was traveling southbound when they struck a Philadelphia Parking Authority tow truck, side-swiped a police officer's vehicle and struck two civilian vehicles.
The driver was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No injuries were reported on the part of the officer.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.