Teen boy held at gunpoint as several guns stolen in Philly home invasion: police

The Brief Two suspects robbed a teen boy during a home invasion in Philadelphia on Thursday. They held the boy at gunpoint as they raided the home's safe. Multiple firearms were stolen.



Philadelphia police are searching for two male suspects after a home invasion robbery in the city's Holmesburg section early Thursday morning.

What we know:

A 13-year-old was followed by two masked suspects into the basement of his home on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue.

Police say the suspects demanded the boy open a safe while pointing a gun at him.

They then fled with multiple firearms.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including what kind of firearms were stolen, or any possible descriptions of the suspects.

It is also unknown if the suspect knew the victim, or if this was a random act.