Andre Gordon Jr.: Man charged in deadly rampage in Levittown to enter guilty plea

Andre Gordon, charged with killing three family members in a violent rampage last year that spanned Levittown and Trenton, will enter a guilty plea on Wednesday.

Gordon has been accused of carjacking a vehicle in Trenton and driving to his stepmother's house where investigators say he killed her and his teenage sister.

From there, authorities say Gordon went to a nearby home where the mother of his two children lived and fatally shot her and badly wounded her mother.

Gordon carjacked another driver who was filling their car's tires in a parking lot and drove to Trenton where he was arrested after cutting his hair to evade police.

Andre Gordon is expected to enter a guilty plea on three counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Officials say Gordon, who investigators say shot and killed his stepmother, teen sister, and the mother of his two children, will be sentenced after entering the plea.

The court hearing is expected to begin around 9:30 at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown.

Officials say on March 17, 2024 Gordon carjacked a driver in Trenton and drove to his stepmother's house in Levittown where he fatally shot Karen and Kera Gordon.

Gordon then traveled to the nearby home of the mother of his two children where he shot and killed her, and badly injured her mother by hitting her with his rifle.

Gordon then went to a nearby home where he shot and killed the mother of his two children, Taylor Daniel, and badly injured her mother by striking her with his rifle.

Investigators say Gordon carjacked another driver who was putting air in their tires in the parking lot of a dollar store on Bristol Pike and drove that car to Trenton.

There, police briefly thought Gordon had barricaded himself inside a property on Phillips Avenue with hostages, but later learned he escaped before police arrived.

Gordon was finally arrested on New York Avenue near where police found the stolen car. They said Gordon had cut his hair while on the run to evade police.

Gordon was charged in Pennsylvania with first and second-degree murder, among other crimes.

He also faces charges in New Jersey, including carjacking and weapons offenses.

Gordon will be sentenced after he enters the guilty plea on Wednesday.