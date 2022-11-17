Crews respond to water main break in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Crews in Philadelphia are responding to a water main break in Philadelphia.
Authorities say the break occurred on North 6th and Montgomery Streets in the city's North Philadelphia section.
Water shooting up into the air could be seen by FOX 29's camera on scene.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Man stalked customers in Point Breeze market before attacking, robbing them outside
- Pa. House votes to impeach Philadelphia DA Krasner, measure moves forward to Senate trial
- Migrants arrive in Philadelphia: Families travel 28 hours on bus sent from Texas
Officials have not provided further information about the water main break, subsequent road closures, service disruptions or additional information.