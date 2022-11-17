Police: Man stalked customers in Point Breeze market before attacking, robbing them outside

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stalking store shoppers before attacking and robbing them.

Police say the incident took place on November 7 around 8:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect walked into the Morris Market on the 1500 block of Morris Street and stalked people inside the store.

After the customers he stalked would leave the store, the suspect would put on a mask and follow them outside, officials say.

Police released surveillance video from the incident, which appears to show the suspect, now in a mask, attacking one customer before running out to attack a second person.

Authorities say the second victim was knocked unconscious and robbed once they were passed out.

After stealing the personal items of the second victim, police say the suspect returned to the first victim to take their belongings.

Police also published photos of the suspect's face in hopes that the public will help identify him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.