Crews tackle large fire at Hatfield Village Apartments

Firefighters are tackling a large three-alarm fire that broke out on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue at Hatfield Village Apartments.

What we know:

The fire started at around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene shows extensive damage and smoke to one out the buildings at the apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The American Red Cross workers are assessing the needs of displaced residents at a reception center located in the complex's Community Room.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



