Cycling advocates demand stricter safety protections from City Hall

Cycling advocates took their demands for safer streets to City Hall Thursday.

A petition with nearly 10,000 signatures and comments was delivered to Mayor Cherelle Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

Supporters are calling for leaders to install permanent protections for every bike lane in the city.

Some of the advocates were holding signs and pictures of loved ones killed in street crashes.

This comes after a doctor was struck and killed last month while riding her bike in a bike lane in Center City.

An organization aimed at connecting the greater Philadelphia trail network, Circuit Trails, released a statement backing the petition, saying in part:

"It’s time to prioritize safe walking and biking routes through the city as a clean, green and lifesaving initiative for Philadelphians."