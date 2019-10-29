DA: Charges dropped against Lehigh County woman who left newborn with bus driver

article

Authorities have dropped charges against a Pennsylvania woman who they say handed her 1-month-old baby to a bus driver and walked away in tears.

On Monday, police charged 26-year-old Ashley of Whitehall with child endangerment. On Wednesday, Ashley will be released from jail and hospitalized for mental health treatment.

According to court documents, Ashley boarded the bus in Bethlehem on Saturday, placed her son on the farebox and told the driver to call police because "this was her son that she can't take care of."

Pennsylvania's Safe Haven Law allows babies no older than 28 days to be left at a hospital or police station. Walter's baby was 32 days old at the time of the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.