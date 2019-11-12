DA: Long-term child abuse resulted in 4-year-old girl's death; guardian charged

article

Prosecutors announced charges against a guardian they say is responsible for long-term child abuse which resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Samilya Brown, 38, has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child and related charges.

Philadelphia police were called to the 1700 block of Folsom Street in the city's Francisville section around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. Investigators say Brown falsely stated that Zya Singleton had fallen out of a second-floor bedroom window after playing with a cat. Medical examination of the child at CHOP found inconsistencies with Brown’s account.

Prosecutors say Singleton was pronounced dead on Nov. 3. According to investigators, the medical examiner found additional evidence of abuse, including bite marks, open wounds to her face and scalp, cigarette and other larger burns to her left arm and thigh, puncture wounds and signs of malnourishment. In addition, investigators say evidence was found that Singleton's injuries had been treated with homemade stitches, which might have contributed to severe infection on the wound sites.

"There are wounds all over her body that appeared to be stitched and healed over time, " Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said. "I honestly cannot count the injuries for you. There's more than I can say."

Authorities urge the public to report suspected incidents of child abuse or neglect to the Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477/TIPS, to the District Attorney’s Office at 215-686-9608, to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services at 215-683-6100, or to the Pennsylvania ChildLine at 800-932-0313.