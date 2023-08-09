DA: Man, 66, found guilty of gunpoint robbery of Pennsylvania smoke shop

article

A 66-year-old Pennsylvania man will spend time behind bars after being convicted of robbing a Bucks County smoke shop at gunpoint last year.

Gerald Michael Majchrzak was found guilty of robbing Infinity Smoke Shop on East Lincoln Highway with an accomplice in May 2022.

Investigators said Majchrzak was seen on surveillance footage from inside the store pointing a black handgun at two employees during the robbery.

Majchrzak stole $3,000, a cigarette lighter, two cartons of cigarettes and a pack of condoms.

Police say Majchrzak fled to a waiting Hyundai Elantra driven by 46-year-old Timothy Allen Baker. He has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and will be sentenced in October.

Majchrzak was found guilty of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and possession of a weapon following a 2-day trial. He was subsequently sentenced to 5-10 years in state prison.