DA: Man charged with sexually abusing 3 minors at Lehigh County day care

A Whitehall man has been charged with sexually abusing three juveniles at a Lehigh County day care, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Zachary Zimmerman, 22, was charged with one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both first-degree felonies, and related offenses.

Investigators said the alleged sexual abuse occurred at the A Lot Like Home Daycare on the 2300 block of North First Avenue.

Zimmerman is accused of sexually abusing three victims who attended the day case between 2011 and 2017. At the time of the alleged abuse, Zimmerman resided at the location of the day care.

“Crimes of this nature are repugnant, especially when committed against children," said Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Zimmerman's bail was set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25.