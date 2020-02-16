DA: Man shot and killed after forcing his way into Montgomery County home

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a possible home intruder was shot and killed in Montgomery County.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the unit block of East 3rd Avenue in Collegeville.

Responding officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, the man forced his way into the home and was shot by one of the home's occupants.

Authorities emphasized that there is no known public safety concern at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Collegeville Borough Police Department at 610-489-0192 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

