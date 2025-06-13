2 young children among 3 killed in Strawberry Mansion fire; 2 others hurt

The Brief A deadly fire in Philadelphia has claimed the lives of a woman and two young children. Officials say a second woman was able to jump from a second-floor window with a third child in her arms. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



An early morning fire in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood has claimed the lives of a woman and two young children, officials have confirmed.

Another woman and a third child also suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

What we know:

Fire officials say the fire broke out inside of a two-story rowhome on the 2500 block of Corlies Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence and immediately began working to rescue those inside.

Two young children were pulled from a second floor bedroom. A woman also managed to jump from a second-floor window with a third child in her arms.

After the fire and a secondary search of the home, a woman was found dead in a second-floor bedroom of the home.

Two children and the woman were hospitalized in critical condition. Fire officials confirmed later Friday morning that two of the children, ages 4 and 5, had succumbed to their injuries.

The child who was in the arms of the woman when she jumped is believed to be in stable condition.

Officials say all three children were under the age of 8.

No firefighters were injured during the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The deceased victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.