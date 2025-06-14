'No Kings Day' protest in Philadelphia: Everything you need to know

The Brief Approximately 1800 "No Kings Day" protests will occur Saturday across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's policies. Philadelphia "No Kings" protest event organizers anticipate 30,000 attendees, police say. ICE is also preparing to deploy Special Response Teams (SRTs) to five cities, including Philadelphia.



‘No Kings Day' protests are expected Saturday across the nation, with the ‘flagship’ protest expected to take place in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia will begin 12 p.m. Saturday at Love Park then march to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Event organizers for the Philadelphia "No Kings" protest on June 14 anticipate up to 60,000 attendees.

Law enforcement presence

Philadelphia police released a statement earlier this week saying their priority is to ‘facilitate a peaceful protest' and 'prevent violence and disorder.’

"As with all demonstrations, our priority is to facilitate peaceful protest, prevent violence or disorder, and protect the rights of all residents, businesses, and participants. we train our officers accordingly and deploy resources proportionate to the potential needs of the event," their statement read.

During a news conference at Salt and Light Church in Kingsessing Thursday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said he discussed the protest face-to-face with PPD Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Wednesday.

"We will carefully hold accountable anyone and everyone, whether they are uniformed ice agents or they are opportunistic criminals, who would tuck in behind lawful protest in order to loot. We will hold all of them properly accountable," said Krasner.

ICE is prepared to deploy Special Response Teams (SRTs) to five cities run by Democratic leaders ahead of anticipated protest activity this weekend, FOX previously confirmed.

Reports say the teams will deploy in Northern Virginia, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Seattle.

Philly road closures

Crowds are expected to gather at Love Park,16th Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Cherry Street, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 17th Street, and Arch Street between 15th Street and 16th Street, before marching on the Benjamin Parkway to the rally location.

City officials say the expected crowd size has prompted several road closures to ensure public safety.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area during the event.

SEPTA bus routes in the Philadelphia Museum of Art area will be detoured beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday.

SEPTA bus routes through the Center City area will be detoured from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can check specific route changes on SEPTA's website.

Washington, D.C.

In addition to protests, many people are expected in Washington, DC. due to a large-scale military parade to mark the Army's 250th anniversary. It is also President Donald Trump's birthday and Flag Day.

"It’s going to be an amazing day," Trump said to reporters Tuesday. "We’ll have tanks, we’ll have planes, we’ll have all sorts of things. I think it’s going to be great."

Trump warned that any demonstrations during the parade would be met with force.

"If there’s any protesters that want to come out," he said, "they’re going to be met with very big force."

What they're saying:

Reynoso is an activist with Our Revolution, a progressive political organizing group. She has been getting the word out about the mass protests across the country and will volunteer during the Philadelphia rally.

"There is a lot of us who are very upset with what’s going on," said Jessica Reynoso. "There are a lot of us who want to push back and show that we’re upset with the way the administration has been conducting, especially with what’s been happening in Los Angeles, the excessive force, and the National Guard that is being used against the citizens."