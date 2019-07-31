DA: Man threatened to kill family, 'shoot up' Haverford College

article

Prosecutors say a Chester County man has been arrested and charged after he threatened to kill his family and “shoot up” the Haverford College campus.

Frank Wang, 20, of the unit block of Elan Lane, in the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township, is charged with terroristic threats, which is a misdemeanor of the first-degree.

Police say they received a tip on July 26 that Wang, who used to be a student at Haverford College, had confided in another that he had thoughts about killing his parents and plotting to “shoot up” the Haverford College campus. An investigation into the alleged threats was immediately launched. According to authorities, Wang was located and a search warrant was executed at Wang’s residence. Investigators say they found no firearms or weapons.

“We take all threats to our schools very seriously and will prosecute those who threaten the safety of our schools to the fullest extent of the law,” said Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 8.