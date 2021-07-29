DA: Montgomery County man charged in beating of 2-month-old son

article

A Montgomery County man is facing charges after prosecutors say he severely beat his 2-month-old son, leaving the infant with subdural hemorrhages, bruising and lacerations to his liver, and bruising on multiple areas of his body.

District Attorney Kevin R. Steele charged 33-year-old Daniel Rohloff with attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and related charges in the alleged beating of 2-month-old Landon Rohloff.

Upper Merion Township Police and Montgomery County Detectives on Tuesday responded to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) when doctors allegedly found "inflicted injuries" on Landon after he was brought in by his parents.

According to prosecutors, Landon had injuries to multiple organ systems including rib fractures, bilateral subdural hemorrhages, bruising and lacerations to his liver, and bruising on multiple areas of his body.

During an investigation, detectives reviewed videos from inside a room in the couple's Montgomery County home where the alleged assault of Landon occurred.

Prosecutors say Daniel Rohloff is seen entering the room with Landon contently in his arms before he places a towel over the camera. Landon is suddenly heard alternating between periods of intense crying and silence before Rohloff uncovers the camera and leaves the room holding Landon, according to investigators.

Hours later, prosecutors say Daniel entered the room again holding a content Landon, closed the door, and covered the camera. Within seconds Landon is heard going through periods of intense crying and silence. Daniel again uncovered the camera and left the room holding Landon.

Prosecutors say the home cameras also captured a heated argument between Daniel and the child's mother, during which objects could be heard breaking. The unnamed mother was heard yelling at Daniel to hand over the baby and threatened to call the police.

Investigators say she eventually left the home just before 10 p.m. Monday but returned around midnight when Daniel texted her that Landon was having seizures. The couple drove the Landon to CHOP after he suffered another round of seizures early Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

"Baby Landon was cruelly and severely injured at the hands of this defendant, who as his father had a duty to protect him," DA Steele said. "We will seek to hold him responsible for his actions."

According to investigators, the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth had been involved with the Rohloff since Landon's birth. Office of Children and Youth allegedly tried to limit Daniel's unsupervised contact with Landon after he was "exhibiting strange behavior" during Landon's birth.

Daniel Rohloff is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $1M bail, according to the district attorney's office. He is due back in court on Aug. 9.

