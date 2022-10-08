DA: Philadelphia girl, 17, charged with murder in deadly double shooting in Pottstown

A months-long search for a 17-year-old girl wanted for the murder of a man, and the attempted murder of another teen has come to an end, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Jahme Barnes, 17, of Philadelphia, has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that broke out near Grant Street and Union Alley in Pottstown on August 28, killing Dakari Rome and injuring a 17-year-old boy.

Officials say they found blood stains and several shell casings inside an SUV where Barnes, both victims, co-defendant Kahseem Williams, who was arrested on September 1; and an unknown female were "hanging out" as the shooting unfolded.

Messages on Williams' phone revealed a conversation between him and Rome, according to the DA's office:

"Yo ask him to hold his gat (slang for gun) once he give it to you tell em he burnt (slang for cheated or deceived) we gon to go in a ride," Rome messaged Williams.

Minutes later, Williams messaged Rome, "Tell em let you hold it while I drop him off up there once he do don’t give it back we go slide to citt."

The injured 17-year-old reportedly told police he possessed a 9 mm Glock on the night of the murder.

Officials say the teen handed the gun to Rome, who gave it Williams, who passed it onto Barnes, who then started playing with the gun and recording herself.

Barnes then reportedly fired at the teen after pointing the gun at him, and asking "what else you got?"

The bullet went through the teen's hand, and fatally into Rome's chest. The 17-year-old then fled the vehicle as Williams reportedly continued shooting at him.

Barnes was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a North Philadelphia home on Friday months after an arrest warrant was issued on August 29. She is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime, and multiple firearms charges.