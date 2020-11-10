DA: Philadelphia man arrested after purchasing, trafficking 36 firearms in 8 counties

A Philadelphia has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to the purchasing and trafficking of 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

“It's putting guns in the hands of people that are not allowed by law to buy a gun,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Steele says their investigation into Daniel Lucas, 21, who lives in Philadelphia, began in early September when the county's violent crimes unit reviewed paperwork on multiple gun purchases made by certain people.

They found that Lucas allegedly began purchasing just days after turning 21, which the legal age to buy a firearm back in July.

He started with purchasing four of the same gun at a shop in Lancaster County, investigators said.

It continued buying in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Daniel Lucas ( Montgomery County District Attorney Office)

Steele says there needs to be better tools for gun shop owners, including using the attorney general's electronic system to record gun sales and for owners to look for red flags.

Since August the DA says they had at least four cases related to gun trafficking or straw purchases, which is a purchase for someone who cannot legally buy a firearm.

He says out of the 104 guns illegally sold in those cases, investigators only got 23 back In Lucas' case, investigators only have one, according to the DA.

“The other guns are still in the hands of criminals and that should concern every resident of Montgomery County, every resident in Philadelphia, every person that lives in Southeastern Pennsylvania,” Steele said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest