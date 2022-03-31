DA: Suspect charged in DUI crash that injured Philadelphia officer had license suspended for 2021 DUI

article

Authorities say a driver whose license was suspended last year for drunk driving was intoxicated when he plowed into a Philadelphia police officer Wednesday night.

Terrell Lee, 41, was charged Thursday with a number of crimes including aggravated assault and aggravated assault while DUI.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that two officers were walking back to their car during a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue when the officer nearest the road was struck by a black Chevy that crossed over the double yellow lines.

Small said the 44-year-old officer was launched 10 feet and landed on the northbound side of the road. She was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital with head injuries and bruises, but is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the driver sped away from the collision and drove through several red lights. Small said the vehicle blew through a red light at the intersection of Torresdale and Cottman avenues and nearly struck a police car.

Those officers followed the suspect's vehicle and saw the driver, a 42-year-old man, pull over and start walking down the street. He was placed in custody by the trailing officers.

A day later, investigators identified Lee as the driver and said his driver's license was suspended for a DUI last year in Delaware County. Authorities also shared that Lee has an "open aggravated assault case" in Montgomery County.

