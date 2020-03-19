Dad Vail Regatta canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

article

In an announcement Thursday, the committee for the Dad Vail Regatta has decided to cancel the rowing event scheduled for May 8 and 9 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The decision was made in order to comply with the government and CDC recommendations.

The committee said in a press release they have been collaborating daily about the 82nd annual Regatta.

"We are aware and disappointed that the current health crisis has caused many traditional Dad Vail schools to cancel their season, and the impact that has had on coaches and athletes," the committee said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP