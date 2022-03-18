Dairy Queen brings back Free Cone Day after brief COVID-19 hiatus

article

With spring days away, Dairy Queen is giving customers a special treat with the return of their popular Free Cone Day giveaway.

On Monday, March 21, customers can get a free, small vanilla ice cream cone at Dairy Queen locations nationwide — except locations inside malls.

The free cones are limited to one per person while supplies last and may not be valid for delivery or mobile orders.

Dairy Queen was among several companies in 2021 that changed or canceled their giveaway events based on the pandemic. At the time of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, virus cases were still high nationwide.

The company announced on their official Facebook page last year that Free Cone Day was canceled over concerns that the event would attract long lines of people at their restaurants.

"As Spring approaches, we all look forward to Free Cone Day, an event that attracts long lines at our restaurants. Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind. We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way," according to Dairy Queen’s Facebook page.

FOX 5 New York contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




























