Dance studio in Philadelphia offers father-daughter ballet dancing

A Philadelphia dance studio is offering fathers and father figures a unique way to bond with their little ones.

"I like how we can have fun together at the dance," 6-year-old Madison said.

Madison's dad is a truck driver. Anwar Thorton admits he's got that tough-guy persona but he is really into it.

"My job is to stay focused so I just pay attention because I don't want to be the one to fall here," he explained.

E’chappe Dance Arts, a studio in East Falls, hosts a special two-hour “daddy and me” class that combines ballet with yoga. The idea was the brainchild of Erin Lee, who is the owner of E'chappe Dance Arts. She says the fathers were already dropping off and picking up their daughters from her dance class and she decided they needed to get out on the floor.

"It was a struggle at first. They were like, listen, you're not gonna have us doing plies and wearing tights," she said.

The compromise was no tights. You can wear whatever you want and the end result is priceless. It's a unique daddy-daughter bonding experience.

James Jackson has all the right moves. He says he's enjoying this just as much as his 5-year-old daughter Jai.

"She will never forget this. This is something, you just can't pay for things like this. I just want to be part of it every little step of the way."

E’chappe’s next Daddy & Me BOGA class will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Spring Garden's Performance Garage.

The class is open to children ages 4 through 8. No dance experience is necessary. Tickets for each pair cost $35.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to the Daddy & Me BOGA can do so here.

