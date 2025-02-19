Danielle Imbo, Richard Petrone disappearance: FBI offers reward in 20-year-old investigation

article

The Brief Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone were last scene leaving a South Philly bar the night of February 19, 2005. The FBI is seeking information and offering a reward of up to $15,000 that leads to a conviction of anyone involved in their disappearance.



It’s been 20 years since the disappearance of Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

The backstory:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone pictured together before their 2005 disappearance. | FBI

Officials say Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone were last seen leaving a bar on South Street in Philadelphia in the late evening hours of February 19, 2005.

They say the two were dating and have not been seen nor heard from since that night.

Officials say Imbo has a tattoo of flowers on her lower back.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, cream-colored sweater, blue jeans and was carrying a two-handled black purse at the time of her disappearance. She was wearing three small silver rings on either her left or right middle finger.

Imbo, who would now be 54 years old, worked as a loan mortgage processor, officials say.

The FBI says she may also use the name Danielle Ottobre.

Petrone, who would now be 55 years old, was last seen wearing a gray Polo brand sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Officials say he has a tattoo of the name "Angela" on his left arm and a tattoo of clowns on his right arm.

Also missing is Petrone's 2001 black over silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plates YFH 2319. Officials say there may be a NASCAR sticker in the rear window.

What we know:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to 15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

What you can do:

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.