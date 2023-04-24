Dark smoke fills sky as crews respond to 4-alarm fire in Wissinoming

Fire crews are working to put out a 3-alarm fire in Philadelphia as dark smoke is filling the area.

SKYFOX flew over the 5100 block of Darkrun Lane, where an active fire could be observed.

From the sky, the fire appears to be burning at a truck warehouse.

The fire has reportedly reached four alarms, requiring the need for additional response crews.

No information has been released by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The are where the fire is burning sits near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border.

Some drivers reported seeing the dark smoke as they drove into the city on Monday morning.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was on scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames