Crews put out ‘rough fire’ at historical home in Berwyn

Fire crews worked to put out a fire that occurred in a historic home in Chester County Wednesday evening.

The home that is listed online has an estimated value between $1.2 million and 1.4 million. It’s located on a busy corner in Berwyn at Sugartown and Leopard Roads.

At around 5:30 p.m., folks in the area reported that the home with a ‘coming soon’ Keller Williams real estate sign out front was on fire.

SKYFOX captured the flames coming through the roof up from the first floor through the second and third floors, and as soon as the first round of Berwyn firefighters arrived, they knew they needed more help.

"We added a second alarm to the fire," said Justin Brundage, Berwyn Fire Company Chief. "It was a rough fire because the type of construction of the house there's a lot of hidden spaces, a lot of spaces between the walls and floors."

The fire chief said it took crews 90 minutes to get the blazen home under control.

The online real estate listing says the house was built in the 1800s as part of the estate of one of Berwyn's founding families and it was just renovated with an addition in 2022.

Police and the Fire Marshall spoke to those familiar with the house and nearby neighbors.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is an active investigation.