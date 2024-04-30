Video: Man with autism assaulted on SEPTA train; police searching for suspect

An man with autism was brutally assaulted on a SEPTA subway and police are asking for help finding the suspect.

The incident happened March 14th around 8:30 at night, according to SEPTA Transit Police.

In new surveillance video released Tuesday, a man is seen getting on a northbound Broad Street Line train at the City Hall Station.

Officials said as the train drew near the Cecil B. Moore Station, the suspect assaulted the 25-year-old man with autism and then ran off from the station.

The victim suffered injuries to his face.

SEPTA police ask anyone with information to contact them at 215-580-8111.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

