Iconic Jim’s Steaks back open on South Street after crippling 2022 fire

A South Philly mainstay is back open and customers are happy and lined up down the block to greet the business after a devastating fire.

A ribbon cutting leading the way to the new Jim’s South, famously known as Jim’s Steaks.

"Let’s go folks. We’re open," said Ken Silver.

Stephen Roselli was the first to walk through the door. He was in line three hours before the 4 o’clock opening and with his order ready.

"A whiz, which is steak, cheese, wiz and onions," he said.

Skyfox captured dozens of customers stretched around the block like the old days at Jim’s before a fire in July of 2022 shut it down.

Neighboring South Street business owners came out to support.

"We’re happy that Jim’s is open again and it’ll be good for the community," said Spoonie O’Neal who owns O’Neals Pub.

Inside, the hardworking staff was still operating like a well-oiled machine, chopping steak and dicing onions like the grill had never gone cold.

Silver is overwhelmed with emotion.

"When I saw the helicopters, I was like this is crazy. We are just a cheesesteak place but we’re an important cheesesteak place and we’re important to this community and this street," he said.

Jim’s also expanded. It took over what used to be Eyes Gallery next door. The Zagars, who own the gallery, relocated after the fire and wanted Jim’s to take the space. Jim’s Steaks back on South Street is a Philly thing.

"it’s really great. it’s worth it. it’s nice," said Valerie Billups of Southwest Philly.

"This is the number one cheesesteak place in the city of Philadelphia," said another customer.