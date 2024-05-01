Expand / Collapse search

Iconic Jim’s Steaks back open on South Street after crippling 2022 fire

By
Updated  May 1, 2024 11:29pm EDT
Jim's Steaks back open

Jim's South, known as Jim's Steaks, reopened after a fire nearly destroyed the business in 2022.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A South Philly mainstay is back open and customers are happy and lined up down the block to greet the business after a devastating fire.

A ribbon cutting leading the way to the new Jim’s South, famously known as Jim’s Steaks.

"Let’s go folks. We’re open," said Ken Silver.

Stephen Roselli was the first to walk through the door. He was in line three hours before the 4 o’clock opening and with his order ready.

"A whiz, which is steak, cheese, wiz and onions," he said.

Jim’s Steaks on South Street planning to reopen May 1st after devastating fire
Jim’s Steaks on South Street planning to reopen May 1st after devastating fire

Jim’s Steaks is a South Philadelphia mainstay, but a devastating fire shuttered the iconic shop nearly two years ago. After rebuilding from the terrible fire, Jim’s is planning to come back better than ever.

Skyfox captured dozens of customers stretched around the block like the old days at Jim’s before a fire in July of 2022 shut it down.

Neighboring South Street business owners came out to support.

"We’re happy that Jim’s is open again and it’ll be good for the community," said Spoonie O’Neal who owns O’Neals Pub.

Inside, the hardworking staff was still operating like a well-oiled machine, chopping steak and dicing onions like the grill had never gone cold.

Jim's Steaks fire: Firefighters get multi-alarm fire under control after four hours
Jim's Steaks fire: Firefighters get multi-alarm fire under control after four hours

Firefighters responded to a multi-alarm blaze on the 400 block of South Street, inside the building that houses Jim's Steaks. Fire officials say it took four hours to get the fire under control and additional units had to be called so responding firefighters could get rest due to the heat.

Silver is overwhelmed with emotion.

"When I saw the helicopters, I was like this is crazy. We are just a cheesesteak place but we’re an important cheesesteak place and we’re important to this community and this street," he said.

Jim’s also expanded. It took over what used to be Eyes Gallery next door. The Zagars, who own the gallery, relocated after the fire and wanted Jim’s to take the space. Jim’s Steaks back on South Street is a Philly thing.

"it’s really great. it’s worth it. it’s nice," said Valerie Billups of Southwest Philly.

"This is the number one cheesesteak place in the city of Philadelphia," said another customer.