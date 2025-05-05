Dave Portnoy revokes trip to Poland for Temple student involved in antisemitic incident at Philly bar

The Brief An antisemitic sign was ordered and dislayed by patrons of Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sansom Street bar in Philadelphia. Portnoy has fired the waitresses involved in the incident and Temple University has suspended one student involved in the incident. Portnoy has revoked a trip to Poland to visit concentration camps for the suspected student after a shocking turn of events.



Police are investigating a video taken at Barstool Sansom Street showing an antisemitic sign that was ordered by patrons.

A Temple University student has been suspended for the role they played in the incident and their fraternity has responded. Plus, Dave Portnoy has an update.

The backstory:

On Sunday, Dave Portnoy addressed an antisemitic incident that occurred at Barstool Sansom Street Saturday night.

According to Portnoy, when patrons order bottle service at the bar, signs are typically shown and displayed.

Unfortunately, in a video posted to Instagram and X, Portnoy says ‘there was a sign yesterday that said f--- the Jews.'

Portnoy said he got word of the incident while he was getting ready for Barstool's Bet Gala, happening on Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Portnoy reviewed the surveillance footage of the Philly bar and continued to search for answers.

In an update Sunday, Portnoy said he fired the two waitresses responsible for carrying out the antisemitic incident.

Portnoy then said he will use this as a ‘teaching moment’ by sending the people who ordered the antisemitic sign to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Portnoy, who is Jewish, says he will pay for them to go and tour concentration camps.

"For everyone who wants these kids' lives to be ruined, I think you can lay off, and I think this is a fair *expletive* trade," said Portnoy.

In a statement Sunday, Temple University President John Fry said after investigating, the university's Division of Student Affairs identified one Temple student involved in the incident.

The school has placed the student on interim suspension.

"In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university," read the statement.

"Any additional students who are found to be involved will face strict disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion," the statement continued. "I know that incidents like this do not represent our community and its values. Thank you for your support and continued commitment to ensuring that Temple provides a safe and welcoming environment to all its students, faculty, staff and neighbors."

What we know:

Philadelphia Police say Central Detectives are continuing to investigate the video.

On Monday, the Temple University student’s fraternity, Kappa Delta Rho, put a statement on their social media saying the alleged actions of one of their members do not reflect their values or character.

They wrote, in part, "We do not condone, support, or tolerate any language, behavior, or social media activity that promotes hate or discrimination of any kind."

Rabbi Baruch Kantor, Director of the Stanley Middleman Center for Jewish Life, Rohr Chabad, says students and alumni suddenly started calling him on Sunday.

"A Temple student in a bar, on a Saturday night, and this is all they think about doing? I just don’t get it. Why are people so hateful and why are people so ignorant? Honestly it baffles the mind," he says.

He feels Portnoy’s response to send two of the individuals involved to Auschwitz is important, but also feels education about Judaism is as well.

"If we teach people about their own innate potential to make God’s world a better place, maybe they would love more and maybe they wouldn’t hate," he says.

Senior Gabriel Laden, who is also Jewish, says he was angry, disappointed, and unfortunately not surprised when he saw the video. He says he visited Auschwitz himself and had an emotional experience, but has mixed feelings.

"I do respect that, but at the same time, I have some friends saying ‘Why are they sending this guy on a vacation?’ And I hear that aspect as well," he says. "This is a teaching moment, I feel like, and good on Dave Portnoy for not ruining this guy’s life, and hopefully some good can come from this."

Dance teacher involved in incident

Dance Xpress Dance Studio shared a message to Instagram saying they discovered one of its dance teachers was involved in the incident. "She will never teach at DanceXpress again," the post read.

Portnoy revokes trip to Poland

In a turn of events, Portnoy has revoked the paid trip to Poland, specifically for the student involved.

On Monday afternoon, the Barstool Sports creator took to Instagram Stories to say that though he spoke to the student Sunday who he says took ‘100 % responsibility’ for the antiemetic sign, the student has since done a 180.

Portnoy then posted a screenshot showing the alleged student's post where they do not take any accountability for the incident.

In retaliation, Portnoy has revoked the educational trip which was meant to highlight the history of the Holocaust.

"Whatever ramifications comes his way, he 100% earned and deserved." Portnoy wrote on the Instagram Story.

What you can do:

If you have more information related to the incident, the Temple University president says you should contact the Dean of Students at dos@temple.edu.

Students can seek support and guidance through Tuttleman Counseling Services and IDEAL’s Interfaith Inclusion Center, and an Employee Assistance Program is available 24/7 for faculty staff.

Members of the Temple community who have experienced discrimination or harassment to submit a report through the Department of Public Safety, the Equal Opportunity Compliance Office and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards. This can also be done through the Ethics and Compliance Helpline.