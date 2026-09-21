Police robot dog controlled with Xbox controller can help with de-escalation, identify chemicals
PHILADELPHIA - It's not quite a K9 officer, but the latest four-legged addition to the Camden County Sheriff's Office has been helping sniff out crime.
Robot dog used for ‘critical incidents’
What we know:
The robot dog has been part of the Camden County Sheriff's Office for about a year, helping authorities safely investigate "critical incidents" like hostage situations and barricades. The robot was recently deployed in a criminal investigation in Pennsauken.
The robot is unarmed and mostly used for surveillance, allowing officers to use multiple cameras to get a safe look at a potentially dangerous situation in real time. Cameras are positioned on the top, sides, front, and a crane grip tool able to grab objects.
What else can it be used for?
Dig deeper:
Controlled with an Android tablet or an Xbox controller, the robot is also helpful for de-escalation scenarios. Police are able to communicate with a potential suspect to bring possibly dangerous situations to a peaceful resolution.
In hazmat situations, the robot can be deployed into a potentially toxic situation and use sensors to identify chemical irritants. The robot has been used in about 20 investigations so far.
Name the robot dog
What you can do:
Any good dog – robotic or not – needs a name, and the Camden County Sheriff's Office is calling on kids to help pick one out.
The office is holding a contest where children can submit names for the robot. You can send names to Contest@SheriffCC.com
The Source: Information in this article provided by the Camden and Gloucester county sheriff's office.