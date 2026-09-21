Police robot dog controlled with Xbox controller can help with de-escalation, identify chemicals

The Brief The Camden County Sheriff's Office has used a robot dog in about 20 investigations so far. The robot dog is unarmed and equipped with multiple cameras, a crane claw, and sensors capable of identifying chemicals during hazmat situations. The Camden County Sheriff's Office is searching for a name for the robot dog, and is holding a naming contest for kids.



It's not quite a K9 officer, but the latest four-legged addition to the Camden County Sheriff's Office has been helping sniff out crime.

Robot dog used for ‘critical incidents’

What we know:

The robot dog has been part of the Camden County Sheriff's Office for about a year, helping authorities safely investigate "critical incidents" like hostage situations and barricades. The robot was recently deployed in a criminal investigation in Pennsauken.

The robot is unarmed and mostly used for surveillance, allowing officers to use multiple cameras to get a safe look at a potentially dangerous situation in real time. Cameras are positioned on the top, sides, front, and a crane grip tool able to grab objects.

What else can it be used for?

Dig deeper:

Controlled with an Android tablet or an Xbox controller, the robot is also helpful for de-escalation scenarios. Police are able to communicate with a potential suspect to bring possibly dangerous situations to a peaceful resolution.

In hazmat situations, the robot can be deployed into a potentially toxic situation and use sensors to identify chemical irritants. The robot has been used in about 20 investigations so far.

Name the robot dog

What you can do:

Any good dog – robotic or not – needs a name, and the Camden County Sheriff's Office is calling on kids to help pick one out.

The office is holding a contest where children can submit names for the robot. You can send names to Contest@SheriffCC.com