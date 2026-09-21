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Police robot dog controlled with Xbox controller can help with de-escalation, identify chemicals

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published September 21, 2026 10:40 AM EDT
Published September 21, 2026 10:40 AM EDT
Police demonstrate robot dog used in critical incidents
Police demonstrate robot dog used in critical incidents

Police demonstrate robot dog used in critical incidents

Members of the Camden and Gloucester county prosecutor's office joined Good Day Philadelphia to demonstrate their robot dog deployed in critical incidents.

The Brief

    • The Camden County Sheriff's Office has used a robot dog in about 20 investigations so far.
    • The robot dog is unarmed and equipped with multiple cameras, a crane claw, and sensors capable of identifying chemicals during hazmat situations.
    • The Camden County Sheriff's Office is searching for a name for the robot dog, and is holding a naming contest for kids.

PHILADELPHIA - It's not quite a K9 officer, but the latest four-legged addition to the Camden County Sheriff's Office has been helping sniff out crime.

Robot dog used for ‘critical incidents’

What we know:

The robot dog has been part of the Camden County Sheriff's Office for about a year, helping authorities safely investigate "critical incidents" like hostage situations and barricades. The robot was recently deployed in a criminal investigation in Pennsauken.

The robot is unarmed and mostly used for surveillance, allowing officers to use multiple cameras to get a safe look at a potentially dangerous situation in real time. Cameras are positioned on the top, sides, front, and a crane grip tool able to grab objects.

What else can it be used for?

Dig deeper:

Controlled with an Android tablet or an Xbox controller, the robot is also helpful for de-escalation scenarios. Police are able to communicate with a potential suspect to bring possibly dangerous situations to a peaceful resolution.

In hazmat situations, the robot can be deployed into a potentially toxic situation and use sensors to identify chemical irritants. The robot has been used in about 20 investigations so far.

Name the robot dog

What you can do:

Any good dog – robotic or not – needs a name, and the Camden County Sheriff's Office is calling on kids to help pick one out.

The office is holding a contest where children can submit names for the robot. You can send names to Contest@SheriffCC.com

The Source: Information in this article provided by the Camden and Gloucester county sheriff's office.

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